Man Arrested - Cannabis and MDMA Seized

Written by YGTV Team on 03 September 2024 .

A 33 year local old man was arrested yesterday afternoon (Monday 2nd September) by Response Team officers, on suspicion of Criminal Damage, Possession of a Controlled Class ‘A’ drug, and Possession with Intent to Supply a Controlled Class ‘B’ drug.

The arrest came about as a result of enquiries made by Response Team officers into a report received the previous day regarding criminal damage to a motor-vehicle.

During the course of the officers’ enquiries, a search warrant executed at the suspect’s residence in Devil’s Tower Road resulted in the seizure of approximately 500grms of cannabis resin and approximately 5grms of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA commonly known as Ecstasy), as well as paraphernalia associated with the supply of controlled drugs.

An investigation is ongoing.