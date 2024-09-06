Indecent images of Children - Man charged following investigation

Written by YGTV Team on 06 September 2024 .

A local man has been charged following an investigation by the RGP’s Public Protection Unit.

49 year old Stuart Santos has been charged with one count of Taking and Publishing indecent images of children and one count of Possession of indecent images of children.

Santos was arrested on Monday 2nd September by detectives from the RGP’s Public Protection Unit with the support of the RGP Digital Forensics Unit, following an investigation launched in August this year. Monday’s arrest saw the execution of a search warrant at a local residence and the seizure of several electronic devices for forensic examination.

An RGP spokesperson said “The Royal Gibraltar Police takes all instances of child exploitation and abuse extremely seriously, and this latest investigation forms part of our ongoing efforts to protect the most vulnerable and actively pursue anyone involved in such abhorrent and harmful activity.”

Santos was charged last night and remains in police custody pending his appearance before the Magistrates’ Court this morning.