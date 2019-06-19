Slade, David Essex, Nazareth And Steve Harley And Cockney Rebel To Perform At This Year's Gibraltar Calling Festival

Written by YGTV Team on 19 June 2019 .

Slade, David Essex, Nazareth and Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel are the latest acts to be confirmed for the Classics stage at this year's Gibraltar Calling Festival.

The event will be held at the new Europa Point Sports Complex and will take place over the weekend of Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th September 2019.

The event is produced by Neon Angel (Gibraltar) Ltd with tickets and information available online at www.gibraltarcalling.com.

A limited number of physical tickets are available from City Hall: Monday - Friday 9am - 2pm, and from local Gibraltar ticket outlets, Music Corner and Ocean Express locations -

GibOil Line Wall Rd

GibOil Winston Churchill

Alameda Express

Ocean Village Express

Mons Calpe Express

Gates will open each day at 4pm.