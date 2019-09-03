Ghana Photographic Exhibition By Gianni Cumbo At GEMA

Written by YGTV Team on 03 September 2019 .

The Gibraltarian photographer Gianni Cumbo will be exhibiting a selection of his photos at GEMA Gallery after having formed part of the volunteer group that participated in the Charity’s work in Ghana earlier this summer.

Gianni describes his time in Africa as inspirational, and hopes to translate the culture and life of the people there through his images. His photography also documents the locals interacting with the volunteers who succeeded in building a library, from scratch, in four weeks.

The photos and some videography material will be on show at the Gallery, on Montagu Bastion, with the images also being sold in a bid to raise funds for ‘Help Me Learn Africa’.

The exhibition will be on daily from Friday 13th to Friday 27th of September. For more information contact Gibraltar Cultural Services’ Cultural Development Unit or 20079750.