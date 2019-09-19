Cultural Awards - Nominees Announced

Written by YGTV Team on 19 September 2019 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the nominees for the new Cultural Awards. The Awards are aimed at celebrating the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture. These awards will recognise cultural potential, ability, talent and achievement supporting the community’s cultural development.

The nomination process closed on the 30th August, with a Cultural Awards Board, comprised of Alice Mascarenhas, Peter Canessa, Keri Scott, Peter Montegriffo QC, Yvette Zarb and Seamus Byrne, considering all nominations and then deciding on a final shortlist in each category. The shortlist is based on performances and events from 1st July 2018 to 30th June 2019.

Next month, GCS Cultural Development Unit will open the nominations to public voting, with the support of Gibtelecom, who will be providing the telephone numbers. The general public are encouraged to vote for their preferred nominee. The calls will raise funds for the GBC Open Day.

The final shortlist is as follows:

CULTURAL AMBASSADOR

JULIAN FELICE – Published playwright, teacher, Gib Talks



MARK SANCHEZ – Writer and lecturer, promoting Gibraltarian identity



FRANCIS GOMILA – Berlin and Gibraltar Art Residency/ Exchange



YAN DELGADO – BrightMed Festival, creator and producer



JUNIOR (Under 12’s)

GOVERNOR’S MEADOW SCHOOL – ‘Family Ties’ art project as a result of visit to GEMA



MEI LIU – 2019 Drama Festival Best Youth Actress



MIA HOOK – 2018 Bookmark Competition Overall Winner (adult and junior categories)



ANNA JIMENEZ – Sussex Award at the Gibraltar International Dance Festival 2019, & Bronze Medal at Dance World Cup, Gibraltar National Team Modern Group

YOUTH (Under 25’s)

MATTHEW NAVAS – 2019 Drama Festival Best Youth Actor, Youth Choir member



GIBRALTAR YOUTH CHOIR – 2018/2019 performances in local shows and cruise ships and European Choir Games preparation



NICKY VATVANI – Performing Arts, selected for prestigious International Theatre School In Paris



DARIUS OLIVA – Pianist, Gibraltar Young Musician Of The Year



SENIOR (Over 25’s)

PAUL COSQUIERI – Royal Academy Summer Show & numerous other exhibitions and projects



MONICA RITCHIE – 2019 Drama Festival Best Actress



SANTOS PRODUCTIONS LLANITO CAST – For performance in Llanito novela, Pavana Crest



SIMON BOLLAND – West End performer, touring with Fame



CULTURAL SPACE

SPACE 92



THE KASBAR



THE MAGAZINE STUDIO THEATRE



GEMA, Montagu Bastion



BEST EDUCATIONAL PROJECT

I AM ME – GAMPA, collaborative choir piece with all schools, addressing issues of self- esteem and confidence building



ISLAND GAMES ART RESIDENCY – 2 week multi-media project involving international and Gibraltar artists



GUSTAVO BACARISAS STREET ART MURALS – Project by Ronnie Alecio and Juup bringing the artists’ work to life on Castle Street



BRIGHTMED AND GIBRALTAR WORLD MUSIC FESTIVAL - 3 day event with musicians, artists, and thinkers interpreting theme ‘Chaos’, Street Festival, talks, Concert



There will be two extra awards; the GCS AWARD FOR EXTRAORDINARY ACHIEVEMENT and the MINISTRY OF CULTURE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD which have already been decided by the Board and will be announced at the awards ceremony together with the rest of the winners in each category. The Awards ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday 4th December 2019 at the Sunborn Hotel.

For further information please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on 20079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.