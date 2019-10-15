Musicians Association Of Gibraltar To Be Launched This November

Written by YGTV Team on 15 October 2019 .

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar (M.A.G.) will officially be launched on the 14th November 2019.

There will be a general meeting which will be held at the Calpe Rowing Club at 7pm with the meeting being open to all singers, musicians, DJ’s and musical performers.

A statement from the Musicians Association of Gibraltar (M.A.G.) follows below:

We are here to help promote local performers whist performing their craft to and ensure that we can all have a level playing field.

“M.A.G. has been formed as a union for all local musicians and performers from DJ’s to live bands, irrespective of level of experience or style of music” said a spokesperson for the union.

We believe that there is a need to revive the local live music scene, whilst at the same time helping established musicians grow their musical talent both in Gibraltar and internationally. M.A.G will be approaching the local bars and music venues as well as other musical organisations to establish a rapport with them and work together for the benefit of musicians.

M.A.G has been created by a number of local musicians and its leadership consists of:

CHAIRPERSON: STEVEN BELILO

VICE CHAIRPERSON: KAYRON POZO

SECRETARY: JAMES CULATTO

ASSITANT SECRETARY: NICHOLAS GONZALEZ

TREASURER: MARTIN WINTERSTEIN-SMITH

COMMITTEE MEMBERS: MARK MUSCAT AND JESSE SAMPERE

YOUTH COMMITTEE MEMBERS: NICHOLAS ANSON AND SURIANNE DALMEDO

A spokesman for the association said: “As the musicians union of Gibraltar we would like to invite ALL the music organisations to work with us in order to grow Gibraltar’s music scene at every level, this will help encourage musicians from all walks of life to feel confident to play at any musical event or venue, whilst at the same time establishing a fair rate of pay at any event or venue they perform in. We would also like to encourage all the venues that are currently providing or considering in providing live music / DJ’s to contact us if they would like to find performers”.

M.A.G. and concept behind the association was warmly received by the Chief Minister, who supports the union wholeheartedly and has pledged his support after the upcoming elections.