Palmina Ferrary Signs Up For Mrs Gibraltar Classic

Written by YGTV Team on 24 October 2019 .

Palmina Ferrary has signed up for Mrs Gibraltar Classic, a show for ladies over the age of 50.

Name: Palmina Ferrary

Age: 59

Why have you decided to sign up?: To enjoy the experience as I was not allowed to enter Miss Gibraltar.

We’ll be posting more profiles in the coming days.