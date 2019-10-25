Alameda Mid-Term Open Day

On Sunday 3rd November from 11.30am-4pm, the Gibraltar Botanic Gardens and Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park (AWCP) will be hosting their first ever Botanic Gardens and Wildlife Park Open Day.

A statement from organisers set out some more detail: “With the launch of our Habits for Habitats campaign, we will be joined by local NGO’s The Nautilus Project, ESG, GONHS, EcoSpirit - art and Capoeira and other local projects working for sustainability and nature.

“It promises to be a filled day with lots of fun activities for all ages:

“Go behind the scenes at the Botanic Gardens, walk in the Dell and learn about what our researchers and scientists are working on. See poster for tour times (spaces are limited so get to the Gardens Offices early and book a place!)

“Learn about our plans for an educational Biodome in the Botanic Gardens and find out how to grow your own food at home and create mini habitats for local wildlife.

“Visit the Wildlife Park to meet our animals and our Keepers for Fantastic Feasts with the Beasts. Learn more about how we are working to change habits to save the wild habitats of our animals. Visit our creepy Halloween Cave, Meet our snakes, and walk with our dragon! (for designated feeding and display times, see poster). Get involved with our animal craft activities.

“See the GONHS Raptor Rehabilitation Unit’s impressive raptor display at designated times in the Alameda Outdoor Theatre (see poster for times)

“The Botanic Gardens team will also be giving tree-climbing demonstrations to children - children can join in and test their (harnessed) tree-climbing skills!

“Book yourself in for capoeira, animal movement and self-defence sessions at the AWCP balcony (spaces limited- check poster for times). We will also have animal craft tables and Eco-Art sessions too.

“Spend all day at the Botanic Gardens, no need to bring lunch - we have our ‘sustainable food market’ courtesy of some of the best and most thoughtful eateries in Gibraltar - including a surprise appearance from one of our favourite chefs (back from hiding for a one off appearance) helping us to change our eating habits to save the planet.

“Join Paytech and their team of super-volunteers on the main path of the Gardens for a spectacular Village Fete good old fashioned fun and games for all the family, plus a scrumptious cake stall, not to be missed!

“The event will begin at 11.30am on the AWCP balcony with the presence of prominent Gibraltar figures inaugurating the ‘Habits for Habitats’ campaign with the ‘Pharah Footprints (TM)’ initiative by the Pharah Foundation in the UK. This initiative aims to promote awareness of species extinct and threats to species all over the world. Throughout the event, footprints of various species will be stencilled by participants on the Gibraltar ‘walk of fame’.”