Zoraya Fernandez Signs Up For Mrs Gibraltar Classic

Written by YGTV Team on 26 November 2019 .

Zoraya Fernandez has signed up for Mrs Gibraltar Classic, a show for women aged over 50.

Name: Zoraya Fernandez

Age: 56

Why have you decided to sign up?: I have decided to enter to meet new people and my daughter wanted to pay me back for all the years I signed her up for all pageants when she was younger.