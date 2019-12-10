Best Wishes For Miss Gibraltar At The Miss World Pageant

Written by YGTV Team on 10 December 2019 .

The Minister for Culture, Prof John Cortes, has sent a message of best wishes on behalf of everyone in Gibraltar to Miss Gibraltar Celine Bolaños who is participating at the Miss World Pageant taking place in London this coming Saturday 14th December.

The text of the message reads as follows: -

“On behalf of everyone in Gibraltar I wish you the very best of luck for Saturday’s Miss World Pageant. Everyone back home is extremely proud of you.”