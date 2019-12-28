Gibraltarians To Take Centre Stage In London

Written by YGTV Team on 28 December 2019 .

Gibraltarian actor Kaigan Garcia has been cast in a professional London performance of a play by local playwright Julian Felice. Kaigan, who in 2017 formed part of a production of Evita at the Phoenix Theatre, will be playing the role of ‘A (later John)’ in Ten Minutes at Theatro Technis in Camden next March. Directed by Greek director Danai Arch, the play will form part of From Script to Stage, a showcase scratch night staged by Saw It Here First Productions.

Kaigan and Julian already have a long partnership in drama, with the former having been Julian’s student at Bayside School and as part of Bayside & Westside Drama Group, where he participated in a number of productions, including winning Best Supporting Actor at the 2012 Gibraltar Drama Festival for playing the role of Francis in Too Much Make Up, another of Julian’s plays. Kaigan is a graduate from ArtsEd performing arts school and has spent the last few years working as a performer in London, including at the London Dungeon and in the short film As It Comes. He is a gifted comic actor, which will put him in good stead to capture the pathos in this tragicomic piece.

This will be the second time that Ten Minutes has been performed in London, having been staged at the King’s Head Theatre by Tiny Theatre Company in February 2019. It also marks Julian’s second collaboration with Saw It Here First Productions, who performed his play Happy Birthday last March. The company holds scratch nights to raise money for charities, in this case The Moira Fund, which raises funds to support those bereaved by the murder or manslaughter of loved ones.

Ticket information for the performance on Sunday 8th March will be available soon from the Saw It Here First Productions or Julian Felice – Playwright Facebook pages.