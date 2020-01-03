Simon Dumas Features On First GLMS Podcast Episode Of 2020

Written by YGTV Team on 03 January 2020 .

The Gibraltar Live Music Society (GLMS) have today launched their first podcast episode of 2020. On Straight Outta Gibraltar a local musician gets interviewed about their careers as well as get to choose five tracks of their own or by other local artists and bands to play in between.

The first of two guests this month is Simon Dumas. Simon has had an amazing year as part of King Calaway based in Nashville, Tennessee and formed part of local bands This Side Up and Frontiers. He carefully chosen four tracks, three of his own works and one by a local band which has heavily inspired him over the years.

The podcast is now available on Apple Podcasts, GibApp or Spotify. Alternatively it can be downloaded at the following link;

https://tinyurl.com/sogsimondumas