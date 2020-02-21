Daniella Morillo Signs Up For Miss Gibraltar
Daniella Morillo has signed up for this year’s Miss Gibraltar. She signed up yesterday evening with three other contestants. Here’s her individual profile:
FULL NAME: Daniella Morillo
AGE: 23
STAR SIGN: Sagittarius
OCCUPATION: Receptionist
COLOUR OF HAIR: Blonde
COLOUR OF EYES: Green
LANGUAGES SPOKEN: English and Spanish.
HOBBIES & INTERESTS: Modelling and Sports.
AMBITION: To further my career in the fashion industry.
WHY HAVE YOU ENTERED THE PAGEANT: It has always been a dream of mine and feel it will help boost my confidence and self-esteem.
WHY WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR:I would love to use this great platform to encourage other women in a positive way and end stereotypes.