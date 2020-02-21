Daniella Morillo Signs Up For Miss Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 21 February 2020 .

Daniella Morillo has signed up for this year’s Miss Gibraltar. She signed up yesterday evening with three other contestants. Here’s her individual profile:

FULL NAME: Daniella Morillo

AGE: 23

STAR SIGN: Sagittarius

OCCUPATION: Receptionist

COLOUR OF HAIR: Blonde

COLOUR OF EYES: Green

LANGUAGES SPOKEN: English and Spanish.

HOBBIES & INTERESTS: Modelling and Sports.

AMBITION: To further my career in the fashion industry.

WHY HAVE YOU ENTERED THE PAGEANT: It has always been a dream of mine and feel it will help boost my confidence and self-esteem.

WHY WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR:I would love to use this great platform to encourage other women in a positive way and end stereotypes.