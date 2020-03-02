Akisha Ferrell Signs Up For Miss Gibraltar

Akisha Ferrell has signed up for this year’s Miss Gibraltar. She signed up with three other contestants on Friday evening. The recruitment stage is now over and a total of twelve contestants have now put their names down. This is her individual profile.

FULL NAME:  Akisha Ferrell

AGE:  18        

STAR SIGN:  Aquarius

OCCUPATION:  Student

COLOUR OF HAIR:  Dark Brown

COLOUR OF EYES: Brown

LANGUAGES SPOKEN:  English and Spanish.

HOBBIES & INTERESTS: Sports.

AMBITION: Sports Physiotherapist for a football team.

WHY HAVE YOU ENTERED THE PAGEANT: With this experience and opportunity I am coming out of my comfort zone. 

WHY WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR: I would like to prove to the world that no matter your race, colour or religion, you are beautiful. Furthermore to be a role model to young women in Gibraltar.

 

