Akisha Ferrell Signs Up For Miss Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 02 March 2020 .

Akisha Ferrell has signed up for this year’s Miss Gibraltar. She signed up with three other contestants on Friday evening. The recruitment stage is now over and a total of twelve contestants have now put their names down. This is her individual profile.

FULL NAME: Akisha Ferrell

AGE: 18

STAR SIGN: Aquarius

OCCUPATION: Student

COLOUR OF HAIR: Dark Brown

COLOUR OF EYES: Brown

LANGUAGES SPOKEN: English and Spanish.

HOBBIES & INTERESTS: Sports.

AMBITION: Sports Physiotherapist for a football team.

WHY HAVE YOU ENTERED THE PAGEANT: With this experience and opportunity I am coming out of my comfort zone.

WHY WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR: I would like to prove to the world that no matter your race, colour or religion, you are beautiful. Furthermore to be a role model to young women in Gibraltar.