Cultural Online Programming Week 7

Written by YGTV Team on 30 April 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services and GAMPA have announced the programme of events that will feature online as from Monday 4th May.

Monday 4th May 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

11am GAMPA performance



12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Julian Felice and Samantha Barrass

2pm BrightMed Talks featuring John Le Drew

Tuesday 5th May 2020

10am Storytelling for Children - LIVE



11am Jetstream Video Clips



12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Tito Vallejo



2pm Phillip Borge and Anthony Roper – Duettino – Singing songs from II Divo

Wednesday 6th May 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

11am Surianne Dalmedo – Find Your Voice – Part 1 - LIVE



12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Man Benn Tahayekt and Sean Acris

2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Yan Delgado

Thursday 7th May 2020

10am Storytelling for Children - LIVE



11am GAMPA performance



12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Henry and Priscilla Sacramento

2pm Music Potpourri featuring Karina Ortiz and Liana Peklivanas

Friday 8th May 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library



11am Surianne Dalmedo – Find Your Voice – Part 2 - LIVE



12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Karl Ullger

2pm World Music Festival 2017 featuring Orphy Robinson, Lester Batchelor, Dee Byrtne and Mohammed Nazam

You can view these programmes online via www.culture.gi and www.gampa.gi websites as well as on their social media portals including Facebook.

For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669, 20067236, 202079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.