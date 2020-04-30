Cultural Online Programming Week 7
Gibraltar Cultural Services and GAMPA have announced the programme of events that will feature online as from Monday 4th May.
Monday 4th May 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
11am GAMPA performance
12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Julian Felice and Samantha Barrass
2pm BrightMed Talks featuring John Le Drew
Tuesday 5th May 2020
10am Storytelling for Children - LIVE
11am Jetstream Video Clips
12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Tito Vallejo
2pm Phillip Borge and Anthony Roper – Duettino – Singing songs from II Divo
Wednesday 6th May 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
11am Surianne Dalmedo – Find Your Voice – Part 1 - LIVE
12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Man Benn Tahayekt and Sean Acris
2pm BrightMed Talks featuring Yan Delgado
Thursday 7th May 2020
10am Storytelling for Children - LIVE
11am GAMPA performance
12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Henry and Priscilla Sacramento
2pm Music Potpourri featuring Karina Ortiz and Liana Peklivanas
Friday 8th May 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
11am Surianne Dalmedo – Find Your Voice – Part 2 - LIVE
12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Karl Ullger
2pm World Music Festival 2017 featuring Orphy Robinson, Lester Batchelor, Dee Byrtne and Mohammed Nazam
You can view these programmes online via www.culture.gi and www.gampa.gi websites as well as on their social media portals including Facebook.
For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669, 20067236, 202079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.