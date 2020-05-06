Cultural Online Programming Week 8
Gibraltar Cultural Services and GAMPA have announced the programme of events that will feature online as from Monday 11th May.
Monday 11th May 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
11am GAMPA performance
12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Georgina Cassar
2pm MAG Muscians
Tuesday 12th May 2020
10am Storytelling for Children - LIVE
11am Jetstream Video Clips
12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Sir Peter Caruana QC
2pm Levanter Breeze Live at St Michael’s Cave
Wednesday 13th May 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
11am Zoe Bishop – Cardio Dance Workout – Part 2
12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Danny Freyone
2pm Phillip Borge and Friends – Operatic and Zarzuela Collaboration
Thursday 14th May 2020
10am Storytelling for Children - LIVE
11am GAMPA performance
12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Stefano Blanco Sciacaluga
2pm From the Archives – Nathan Conroy - Tussle
Friday 15th May 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
11am Mario Finlayson Gallery Walk In Tour – Part 1 Gustavo Bacarisas
12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Jonathan Teuma
2pm World Music Festival 2017 featuring Bassekou Kouyate and Ngoni Ba
You can view these programmes online via culture.gi and gampa.gi websites aswell as on their socialmedia portals including Facebook.
For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669, 20067236,
202079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.