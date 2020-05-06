Cultural Online Programming Week 8

Written by YGTV Team on 06 May 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services and GAMPA have announced the programme of events that will feature online as from Monday 11th May.

Monday 11th May 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

11am GAMPA performance

12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Georgina Cassar

2pm MAG Muscians

Tuesday 12th May 2020

10am Storytelling for Children - LIVE

11am Jetstream Video Clips

12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Sir Peter Caruana QC

2pm Levanter Breeze Live at St Michael’s Cave

Wednesday 13th May 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

11am Zoe Bishop – Cardio Dance Workout – Part 2

12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Danny Freyone

2pm Phillip Borge and Friends – Operatic and Zarzuela Collaboration

Thursday 14th May 2020

10am Storytelling for Children - LIVE

11am GAMPA performance

12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Stefano Blanco Sciacaluga

2pm From the Archives – Nathan Conroy - Tussle

Friday 15th May 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

11am Mario Finlayson Gallery Walk In Tour – Part 1 Gustavo Bacarisas

12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Jonathan Teuma

2pm World Music Festival 2017 featuring Bassekou Kouyate and Ngoni Ba

You can view these programmes online via culture.gi and gampa.gi websites aswell as on their socialmedia portals including Facebook.



For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669, 20067236,

202079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.