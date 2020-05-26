Gibraltarian Author M. G. Sanchez Featured In Prestigious Anthology Of Mediterranean Writing

Written by YGTV Team on 26 May 2020 .

Gibraltarian author M. G. Sanchez was one of twenty-two Mediterranean-born authors who were invited to participate in CIRCLE SURFACE SUN, an anthology of writings focused on the theme of Mediterranean light.

Sanchez’s contribution was entitled ‘Circularity’ – and centred on his memories of growing up in the Gibraltar of the 70s and 80s.

The project was the brainchild of Irena Eden and Stijn Lernout, two Vienna-based artists who have been awarded several grants and prizes in their long artistic trajectory. It is being published by Schlebrügge Books, a publishing house specialising in art, architecture, design and art theory.

The two-part publication, designed as an artist’s book, presents the texts in English translation and in their original languages, and is accompanied by a photo series by Irena Eden and Stijn Lernout on the subjects of sea and light.

According to the editors, CIRCLE SURFACE SUN: From Somewhere in the Mediterranean gathers “voices from different places and myriad perspectives in an attempt to open a transnational, border-crossing dialogue among countries and continents, and to create a space for community and joint thinking.”

Among the twenty-two authors featured in CIRCLE SURFACE SUN: From Somewhere in the Mediterranean are well-known writers such as Igiaba Scego (Italy), Efe Murad (Turkey), Najwa Binshatwan (Libya), Valérie Cachard (Lebanon), Laura Ferrero (Spain), Anja Golob (Slovenia), Soukaina Habiballah (Morocco), Arian Leka (Albania), Mazen Maarouf (Palestine territories), Nora Nadjarian (Cyprus), Olja Savičević (Croatia), Kamel Riahi (Tunisia), Antoine Cassar (Malta), Dragane Tripković (Montenegro) and Thomas Vinau (France)

The book was due to be officially launched in May at an exhibition at the Kunstverein Konstanz, but will now be taking place later this year at the same venue.

CIRCLE SURFACE SUN: From Somewhere in the Mediterranean (details):

English/various, 224 pp., 18 × 23.5 cm, numerous color ill., softcover, published by Schlebrügge. Editor | ISBN 978-3-903172-50-0 | € 29.95 [US] € 24.95 [UK].