Government To Catering Association: Curfew Is Proportionate Measure That Balances Business And Public Health Requirements

Written by YGTV Team on 21 August 2020 .

The Government has replied to the statement from the Catering Association and asks them to "please note the importance of these measures and the fast developing situation that our nation is facing in the growth of COVID-19 cases." In the circumstances, says the Government, it has been necessary for the Government to act quickly and decisively in this way. Number Six says it is necessary to stop some of the socialising we have seen which has been contrary to the public health advice and the "failure of some catering establishments or their patrons to keep to rules."

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: "The Catering Association will, no doubt, understand that we are working to protect our people and all our businesses. We do not want matters to escalate to our having to consider a further lockdown or for our numbers of infected persons to grow to the extent that we compromise our air links to London. Those would be worse eventualities for all our people and all our businesses. That is the reason we are having to take these steps, on public health advice. On reflection, I am sure the Catering Association will agree that this is a proportionate measure that is designed to preserve the business of its members as much as possible whilst balancing the competing public health requirements."