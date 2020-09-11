Roy Clinton’s Book On “Eliott’s Gold” Launched Next Week

Written by YGTV Team on 11 September 2020 .

Gibraltar’s long naval and military history has been exhaustively investigated by historians for hundreds of years. Now for the first time a new book, “Eliott’s Gold” by Roy Clinton, unravels the mystery of this little-known episode in the Rock’s history.

The book, published by Two Pillars Press, reveals how whilst still serving as Governor of Gibraltar and under siege General Eliott and the naval commander Brigadier Curtis pursued a claim for prize and bounty for the Gibraltar Garrison and Naval department during the Great Siege of Gibraltar, 1779-1783.

“Seldom is war a profitable experience, especially for a Garrison under siege. In the case of Gibraltar, fortune smiled on the brave and they were rewarded with substantial Prize Money. This is the previously untold story of the paper battle fought by General Eliott with the Admiralty and Parliament in seeking that reward, a strange mixture of war, money and politics,” pens the author.

In his foreword, Sam Benady writes how Roy Clinton’s indefatigable research has uncovered the fascinating and hitherto ignored story of how General Eliott, together with the naval commander Roger Curtis, fought a protracted but eventually successful battle in Parliament and elsewhere for the right to receive prize money and head money for the destruction of Michaud d’Arcon’s “indestructible” floating batteries and the capture of the San Miguel. The General eventually managed to obtain £30,000 (£4.4 million today) of Head Money which was distributed amongst the victors.

Roy Clinton will launch “Eliott’s Gold” on Wednesday 16th September at 11am in the presence of the Minister for Heritage Professor John Cortes at the Gibraltar Heritage Trust Main Guard offices in a Covid safe environment. He will then be available to sign copies of the book until 1pm. He will also be signing copies at the Piazza Grill on Saturday 19th September between 10 am and 1 pm.

Priced at £20 the books have been published in hardback as part of a Numbered Limited Edition with just 250 copies printed. The book is printed by the Gibraltar Chronicle Printing Ltd. The books will be on sale at the Gibraltar Heritage Trust shop at the Main Guard.

Roy Clinton is a retired Chartered Accountant and Banker who worked in banking for most of his professional career. He holds two degrees in commerce and financial services respectively. Retiring in 2015, he was elected to the Gibraltar Parliament as a member of the Opposition in the same year. Mr Clinton’s Shadow Ministerial responsibilities include Inward Investment and Public Finances.

With a keen interest in local history he has contributed a number of articles to the Gibraltar Heritage Journals. He has also served as a trustee of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust and the Gibraltar Garrison Library Trust.