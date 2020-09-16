Dave Heads To Gibraltar To Film “Cops On The Rock”

UKTV has commissioned a brand-new observational documentary series following the Royal Gibraltar Police. UKTV Original Cops on The Rock will air on the broadcaster's entertainment channel Dave next year.

A statement from UKTV continued: “From the Marine Unit patrolling the coastline, to the Border Force and bobbies on the beat keeping the small enclave safe, this is a top down, never before seen look at a unique slice of British policing. The Royal Gibraltar Police provides an array of specialised expertise - from preserving security against a growing threat of terrorism, investigating murders, burglaries and fraud, to patrolling Gibraltar's international waters, airport, port and land border with Spain.”

Cops on The Rock started filming on the 14th September, adhering to all COVID-19 procedures and regulations.