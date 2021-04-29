Gibraltar Music Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Set for June

Written by YGTV Team on 29 April 2021 .

The curators of the Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame have announced that the 2020-2021 induction ceremony will take place on Friday 18th June at 20:00 - Doors will open at 19:30.

Under the motto, Strength & Kindness, the Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame committee have partnered up with Tony Gaul MBE. The event will take place at the Manchester United Supporters’ Branch in Wellington Front.

ABOUT

The Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame was launched in 2017 by the Gibraltar Live Music Society and after putting the initiative on hold, it was restarted in 2019 where they hosted four ceremonies (three intimate and one main) between September and October 2019.

TONY GAUL MBE

Tony's Project is fully committed to supporting those wishing to improve their physical and mental fitness. Tony will be kicking off the event by delivering a speech celebrating the importance music has on our mental well being and how music improves and up lifts the quality of our lives, together with the strength and kindness musical expression can give to others. Through personal experience, passion and direct engagement he motivates and inspires with motivational speaking events and emotional support, believing strength and kindness from all is key.

On the night, the Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame will be honouring:

Maruja Hook

Joe Adamberry

Francis Caruana

Pepe Noguera

Father Charles Caruana

Los Trovadores

Karel Chichon

Joseph Victor

Philip Valverde

Ed Adamberry

There will also be some live music.

If you’re interested in attending, you can call the committee on +350 54022082, e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or contact them via their official Facebook page: http://facebook.com/gibraltarmusichalloffame