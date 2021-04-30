May Day Celebrations 2021 - Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 30 April 2021 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the programme of events for this year’s May Day which will be broadcast on GBC TV and the GCS Facebook page.

The Programme begins tomorrow at 2pm:

2pm: Dance & Music Variety Show

Transitions – JF Dance – The Showdance Company – Layla Rose – Nicholas Olivero – Brianna Crome – James Falzun

3.30pm: Gibraltar Youth Choir (80’s Classics)

4pm: May Day Celebrations Speeches

4.30pm: Local Bands:

MAG Musician s(The Moxies) – Surianne & Levanter Breeze – Adrian Pisarello Band Universe

The Government and the organisers invite everyone in Gibraltar to view the May Day Celebrations on TV or online tomorrow Saturday 1st May.

For further information please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services on telephone 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.