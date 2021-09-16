Gibraltar Autumn Culture Programme

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture has announced the programme of events for this year’s autumn season, from 1st October to 18th December.

A statement continued: “Gibraltar Cultural Services is delighted to be part of what should be a series of enjoyable musical, dance and dramatic productions and trusts that everyone will find something to their liking. The programme includes well-loved events such as the International Art Exhibition, the Gibraltar Literature Week, the autumn Zarzuela, amongst many other cultural activities. All events are subject to COVID-19 restrictions that may apply at the time.

“GCS encourages everyone to make the most of what this year’s programme has to offer.”

For further information, please contact the GCS Events Department at the City Hall on telephone 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

PROGRAMME OF EVENTS:

1st October to 18th December 2021

Friday 1st October to Sunday 3rd October



Gibraltar Scale Model Society Competition



Central Hall

Open to Public: Saturday from 1.00pm to 8.00pm and Sunday 1.00pm to 4.00pm

For further information see www.gibscalemodelsociety.com or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Friday 1st October

Bandslam Heat 1 – Dead City Radio, Idle Rise, The Moxies & Special Guests

Organised by the Musicians Association of Gibraltar

Lord Nelson, Casemates Square – 7.30pm



Tickets priced at £6.00



Tickets on sale from www.buytickets.gi

Monday 4th to Friday 29th October



Painting and Sculpture Exhibition by Willie Chiappe

Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates Square 10.00am to 2.00pm & 3.00pm to 6.00pm Mon to Fri – Entrance Free



For further info please contact the Fine Arts Gallery on 20052126 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Wednesday 6th and Thursday 7th October

‘La Chulapona’



Zarzuela at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre – 8:00pm



Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services



Tickets priced at £5



Tickets on sale at the City Hall Reception as from Wednesday 20th September 2021

Sale of tickets limited to 10 per person

Friday 8th October

Bandslam Heat 2 – Ace of Slades, Mark Muscat & The Broken Arrow, Sons of the Crown, The Views & Special Guests

Organised by the Musicians Association of Gibraltar

Lord Nelson, Casemates Square – 7.30pm

Tickets priced at £6.00

Tickets on sale from www.buytickets.gi

Friday 8th October

Positive Pathways Flag Day

Monday 11th to Saturday 16th October



‘Consent’



A play organised by the Trafalgar Theatre Group



Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery – 8.00pm



Tickets £15.00



Tickets on sale from www.buytickets.gi

For further details contact Daniel Strain-Webber on email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Thursday 14th October



‘Grazalema’ - Book Launch

Travellers, artists and nature lovers during the Golden years of this historic Spanish town

Lecture Room, John Mackintosh Hall – 6.30pm

Thursday 14th October



Jazz – Juan Galiardo Jazz Trio



Organised by the Musicians Association of Gibraltar

Ince’s Hall Theatre – 7.30pm



Tickets £6.00

Tickets on sale from www.buytickets.gi

Friday 15th October



Gibraltar Society for Cancer Relief Flag Day

Friday 15th October

Think Pink Awareness Day

Organised by Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch

For further info please contact Giovi Viñales on email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or mobile 56631000

Friday 15th October



The Rock Shadows – Tribute to Cliff Richard & The Shadows

Organised by the Musicians Association of Gibraltar

Ince’s Hall Theatre – 7.30pm



Tickets £10.00



Tickets on sale from www.buytickets.gi

Saturday 16th October

Cancer Research Walk for Life

Organised by Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch

Casemates Square – Timings to be confirmed

For further info please contact Giovi Viñales on email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or mobile 56631000

Saturday 16th October



Sounds Like Teen Spirit (A Homage to 90s Alt Rock Scene)



Organised by the Musicians Association of Gibraltar

Featuring 6 Acts: Eclipse, Guy Valarino, Otherside, Luke Bosano & Nicholas Richardson, House 13 & Guests, James Culatto & Lewis Stagnetto

Ince’s Hall Theatre – 8.00pm



Tickets on sale from www.buytickets.gi

Monday 18th October



Children’s Workshop



Gibraltar Horticultural Society



King’s Bastion Leisure Centre, Room 5 – 5.00pm - 6.00pm



For further information please email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Wednesday 20th October

Raphael

Art Lecture by Sian Walters

Organised by The Arts Society Gibraltar



The Gibraltar Garrison Library – 7:30pm



For further information please visit: www.theartssocietygibraltar.org

Wednesday 20th to Thursday 21st October



‘Dancing with the Devil’ – What would it take to sell your soul?

Organised by White Light Theatre Youth



Laguna Social Club – 8.00pm



Tickets priced at £10



Tickets available from Jackie Villa on mobile 54024957

For further information visit the group’s Facebook and Instagram pages

Friday 22nd October

BFBS Gibraltar



Flag Day

Friday 29th October

Friends of Mount Alvernia

Flag Day

Saturday 30th October



Halloween – Fundraising Stall (Fancy Dress, Tombola, Face Painting, Raffle and more!)

Animals in Need Foundation

John Mackintosh Square / Main Street – 10.00am to 3.00pm

For further information please visit: www.ainfgib.com/events or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Monday 1st to Friday 5th November



Dante Exhibition



Organised by Charles Durante



Lower Exhibition Gallery – John Mackintosh Hall



Includes Talks, Books and Poster illustrations of Dante’s work

Free Entry

Wednesday 3rd to Saturday 13th November

48th Gibraltar International Art Exhibition

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services

Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery

10:30am to 6:30pm – Weekdays

10:30am to 1:30pm – Saturdays



For further information please contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Wednesday 3rd November



2021 Cultural Awards

Sunborn Hotel, Aurora Ballroom



Watch it LIVE on GBC TV and www.gbc.gi as from 7.30pm

Friday 5th November



Breathe Easy Society Charitable Trust Flag Day

Monday 8th to Tuesday 16th November



Book Launch and Exhibition of Theatre Posters by Cecil Gomez and Humbert Hernandez



Fine Arts Gallery

Casemates Square



10.00am to 2.00pm & 3.00pm to 6.00pm Mon to Fri – Entrance Free



For further info please contact the Fine Arts Gallery on 20052126 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Monday 8th to Saturday 13th November



Gibraltar Literature Week

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services



For further information please contact email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Tuesday 9th November



Poetry Competition Prize Giving

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services as part of the Gibraltar Literature Week.

Mario Finlayson National Gallery at 4.30 pm

Wednesday 10th November

Bookmark Competition Prize Giving

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services as part of the Gibraltar Literature Week.

Mario Finlayson National Gallery at 4.30 pm

Friday 12th November

Royal British Legion – Poppy Day Flag Day

Monday 15th November



Children’s Workshop



Gibraltar Horticultural Society

King’s Bastion Leisure Centre, Room 5 – 5.30pm – 7.30pm



For further information please email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Wednesday 17th November



Travels in Rajasthan with Rudyard Kipling



Art Lecture by Elizabeth Merry

Organised by The Arts Society Gibraltar

Garrison Library – 7:30pm



For further information please visit: www.theartssocietygibraltar.org

Thursday 18th November



Annual Choreography Competition



Danza Academy

Ince’s Hall Theatre – 7.30pm



Tickets priced at £10.00

Tickets on sale as from 1st November from Anne Marie Gomez on email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or mobile 54027111

Friday 19th November

I’m Against Bullying (Gibraltar) Flag Day

Monday 22nd to November to Saturday 4th December



Book Launch, ‘Lockdown with Cane-Yo’, and Exhibition, by Karl Ullger

Fine Arts Gallery Casemates Square

10.00am to 2.00pm & 3.00pm to 6.00pm Mon to Fri – Entrance Free



For further info please contact the Fine Arts Gallery on 20052126 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Thursday 25th November



Convent Christmas Fair



The Convent – 3.00pm to 6.00pm



For further information please contact by email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Friday 26th November



End of Term Show



Organised by the Show Dance Company

A family show using music for all ages showcasing award winning competition pieces Ince’s Hall Theatre – 7.30pm



Tickets priced at £12.00

Tickets on sale from www.buytickets.gi

Friday 26th November

Aneesha Charitable Trust Flag Day

Friday 26th November to Sunday 9th January 2022



Christmas Fun Fair Attractions



Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services



For further information please contact the Events Department at GCS on 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Saturday 27th November



Day Trip to Viveros



Organised by the Gibraltar Horticultural Society

For further information please call 54004637 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Friday 3rd December

Animals in Need Foundation Flag Day

Monday 6th to Thursday 9th December

Christmas Flower Arranging Competition

Gibraltar Horticultural Society



John Mackintosh Hall

For further information please email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Monday 6th to Friday 10th December

Student Art Competition and Exhibition

Organised by the Sovereign Trust



Fine Arts Gallery

Casemates Square

10.00am to 2.00pm & 3.00pm to 6.00pm Mon to Fri – Entrance Free



For further info please contact the Fine Arts Gallery on 20052126 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Monday 6th to Saturday 11th December



40th Anniversary Exhibition



Organised by the Gibraltar Model Soldier Society

Gustavo Bacarisa Gallery

Free Admission



Public Opening Times:

Mon 6th / 10.00am – 5.00pm, Tues 7th to Fri 10th / 10.00am – 7.00pm, Sat 11th / 10.00am – 2.00pm

Wednesday 8th December

The Queen of Instruments: The lute within old Master Paintings

Art Lecture by Adam Busiakiewicz



Organised by The Arts Society Gibraltar



The Gibraltar Garrison Library – 7:30pm



For further information please visit: www.theartssocietygibraltar.org

Friday 10th December

R.I.C.C. Research into Childhood Cancer Flag Day

Monday 13th December



International Exchange of Digital Images

Organised by the Gibraltar Photographic Society Wellington Front – 7.30pm onwards

Viewing of images from The Gibraltar Photographic Society, The Edinburgh Photographic Society (Scotland), The Waikato Photographic Society (New Zealand), The Exmouth Photo Group (England), and the Moussey Art Photo (France)

For further information please contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Wednesday 15th December

GBC Open Day – Radio Show



John Mackintosh Square – 9.00am to 6.00pm

For further info please contact Ian Daniels on 20079760

Wednesday 15th December



GBC Open Day – Live TV Show



For further info please contact Paula Latin on 20079760

Wednesday 15th December 2021 to Monday 31st January 2022

Affordable Art Exhibition



Organised by the Fine Arts Association



Fine Arts Gallery

Casemates Square



10.00am to 2.00pm & 3.00pm to 6.00pm Mon to Fri – Entrance Free



For further info please contact the Fine Arts Gallery on 20052126 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Friday 17th December



Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group Flag Day

Saturday 18th December



Believe – A Christmas Story

(Children’s Christmas Musical with live band)

Organised by the Musicians Association of Gibraltar

Ince’s Hall Theatre – 5.00pm



Tickets priced at £7.00



Tickets on sale from www.buytickets.gi