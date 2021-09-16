Gibraltar Autumn Culture Programme
Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture has announced the programme of events for this year’s autumn season, from 1st October to 18th December.
A statement continued: “Gibraltar Cultural Services is delighted to be part of what should be a series of enjoyable musical, dance and dramatic productions and trusts that everyone will find something to their liking. The programme includes well-loved events such as the International Art Exhibition, the Gibraltar Literature Week, the autumn Zarzuela, amongst many other cultural activities. All events are subject to COVID-19 restrictions that may apply at the time.
“GCS encourages everyone to make the most of what this year’s programme has to offer.”
For further information, please contact the GCS Events Department at the City Hall on telephone 20067236
PROGRAMME OF EVENTS:
1st October to 18th December 2021
Friday 1st October to Sunday 3rd October
Gibraltar Scale Model Society Competition
Central Hall
Open to Public: Saturday from 1.00pm to 8.00pm and Sunday 1.00pm to 4.00pm
For further information see www.gibscalemodelsociety.com
Friday 1st October
Bandslam Heat 1 – Dead City Radio, Idle Rise, The Moxies & Special Guests
Organised by the Musicians Association of Gibraltar
Lord Nelson, Casemates Square – 7.30pm
Tickets priced at £6.00
Tickets on sale from www.buytickets.gi
Monday 4th to Friday 29th October
Painting and Sculpture Exhibition by Willie Chiappe
Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates Square 10.00am to 2.00pm & 3.00pm to 6.00pm Mon to Fri – Entrance Free
For further info please contact the Fine Arts Gallery on 20052126
Wednesday 6th and Thursday 7th October
‘La Chulapona’
Zarzuela at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre – 8:00pm
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services
Tickets priced at £5
Tickets on sale at the City Hall Reception as from Wednesday 20th September 2021
Sale of tickets limited to 10 per person
Friday 8th October
Bandslam Heat 2 – Ace of Slades, Mark Muscat & The Broken Arrow, Sons of the Crown, The Views & Special Guests
Organised by the Musicians Association of Gibraltar
Lord Nelson, Casemates Square – 7.30pm
Tickets priced at £6.00
Tickets on sale from www.buytickets.gi
Friday 8th October
Positive Pathways Flag Day
Monday 11th to Saturday 16th October
‘Consent’
A play organised by the Trafalgar Theatre Group
Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery – 8.00pm
Tickets £15.00
Tickets on sale from www.buytickets.gi
For further details contact Daniel Strain-Webber
Thursday 14th October
‘Grazalema’ - Book Launch
Travellers, artists and nature lovers during the Golden years of this historic Spanish town
Lecture Room, John Mackintosh Hall – 6.30pm
Thursday 14th October
Jazz – Juan Galiardo Jazz Trio
Organised by the Musicians Association of Gibraltar
Ince’s Hall Theatre – 7.30pm
Tickets £6.00
Tickets on sale from www.buytickets.gi
Friday 15th October
Gibraltar Society for Cancer Relief Flag Day
Friday 15th October
Think Pink Awareness Day
Organised by Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch
For further info please contact Giovi Viñales on mobile 56631000
Friday 15th October
The Rock Shadows – Tribute to Cliff Richard & The Shadows
Organised by the Musicians Association of Gibraltar
Ince’s Hall Theatre – 7.30pm
Tickets £10.00
Tickets on sale from www.buytickets.gi
Saturday 16th October
Cancer Research Walk for Life
Organised by Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch
Casemates Square – Timings to be confirmed
For further info please contact Giovi Viñales on mobile 56631000
Saturday 16th October
Sounds Like Teen Spirit (A Homage to 90s Alt Rock Scene)
Organised by the Musicians Association of Gibraltar
Featuring 6 Acts: Eclipse, Guy Valarino, Otherside, Luke Bosano & Nicholas Richardson, House 13 & Guests, James Culatto & Lewis Stagnetto
Ince’s Hall Theatre – 8.00pm
Tickets on sale from www.buytickets.gi
Monday 18th October
Children’s Workshop
Gibraltar Horticultural Society
King’s Bastion Leisure Centre, Room 5 – 5.00pm - 6.00pm
For further information please email:
Wednesday 20th October
Raphael
Art Lecture by Sian Walters
Organised by The Arts Society Gibraltar
The Gibraltar Garrison Library – 7:30pm
For further information please visit: www.theartssocietygibraltar.org
Wednesday 20th to Thursday 21st October
‘Dancing with the Devil’ – What would it take to sell your soul?
Organised by White Light Theatre Youth
Laguna Social Club – 8.00pm
Tickets priced at £10
Tickets available from Jackie Villa on mobile 54024957
For further information visit the group’s Facebook and Instagram pages
Friday 22nd October
BFBS Gibraltar
Flag Day
Friday 29th October
Friends of Mount Alvernia
Flag Day
Saturday 30th October
Halloween – Fundraising Stall (Fancy Dress, Tombola, Face Painting, Raffle and more!)
Animals in Need Foundation
John Mackintosh Square / Main Street – 10.00am to 3.00pm
For further information please visit: www.ainfgib.com/events
Monday 1st to Friday 5th November
Dante Exhibition
Organised by Charles Durante
Lower Exhibition Gallery – John Mackintosh Hall
Includes Talks, Books and Poster illustrations of Dante’s work
Free Entry
Wednesday 3rd to Saturday 13th November
48th Gibraltar International Art Exhibition
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services
Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery
10:30am to 6:30pm – Weekdays
10:30am to 1:30pm – Saturdays
For further information please contact:
Wednesday 3rd November
2021 Cultural Awards
Sunborn Hotel, Aurora Ballroom
Watch it LIVE on GBC TV and www.gbc.gi as from 7.30pm
Friday 5th November
Breathe Easy Society Charitable Trust Flag Day
Monday 8th to Tuesday 16th November
Book Launch and Exhibition of Theatre Posters by Cecil Gomez and Humbert Hernandez
Fine Arts Gallery
Casemates Square
10.00am to 2.00pm & 3.00pm to 6.00pm Mon to Fri – Entrance Free
For further info please contact the Fine Arts Gallery on 20052126
Monday 8th to Saturday 13th November
Gibraltar Literature Week
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services
For further information please contact email:
Tuesday 9th November
Poetry Competition Prize Giving
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services as part of the Gibraltar Literature Week.
Mario Finlayson National Gallery at 4.30 pm
Wednesday 10th November
Bookmark Competition Prize Giving
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services as part of the Gibraltar Literature Week.
Mario Finlayson National Gallery at 4.30 pm
Friday 12th November
Royal British Legion – Poppy Day Flag Day
Monday 15th November
Children’s Workshop
Gibraltar Horticultural Society
King’s Bastion Leisure Centre, Room 5 – 5.30pm – 7.30pm
For further information please email:
Wednesday 17th November
Travels in Rajasthan with Rudyard Kipling
Art Lecture by Elizabeth Merry
Organised by The Arts Society Gibraltar
Garrison Library – 7:30pm
For further information please visit: www.theartssocietygibraltar.org
Thursday 18th November
Annual Choreography Competition
Danza Academy
Ince’s Hall Theatre – 7.30pm
Tickets priced at £10.00
Tickets on sale as from 1st November from Anne Marie Gomez on mobile 54027111
Friday 19th November
I’m Against Bullying (Gibraltar) Flag Day
Monday 22nd to November to Saturday 4th December
Book Launch, ‘Lockdown with Cane-Yo’, and Exhibition, by Karl Ullger
Fine Arts Gallery Casemates Square
10.00am to 2.00pm & 3.00pm to 6.00pm Mon to Fri – Entrance Free
For further info please contact the Fine Arts Gallery on 20052126
Thursday 25th November
Convent Christmas Fair
The Convent – 3.00pm to 6.00pm
For further information please contact by email:
Friday 26th November
End of Term Show
Organised by the Show Dance Company
A family show using music for all ages showcasing award winning competition pieces Ince’s Hall Theatre – 7.30pm
Tickets priced at £12.00
Tickets on sale from www.buytickets.gi
Friday 26th November
Aneesha Charitable Trust Flag Day
Friday 26th November to Sunday 9th January 2022
Christmas Fun Fair Attractions
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services
For further information please contact the Events Department at GCS on 20067236
Saturday 27th November
Day Trip to Viveros
Organised by the Gibraltar Horticultural Society
For further information please call 54004637
Friday 3rd December
Animals in Need Foundation Flag Day
Monday 6th to Thursday 9th December
Christmas Flower Arranging Competition
Gibraltar Horticultural Society
John Mackintosh Hall
For further information please email:
Monday 6th to Friday 10th December
Student Art Competition and Exhibition
Organised by the Sovereign Trust
Fine Arts Gallery
Casemates Square
10.00am to 2.00pm & 3.00pm to 6.00pm Mon to Fri – Entrance Free
For further info please contact the Fine Arts Gallery on 20052126
Monday 6th to Saturday 11th December
40th Anniversary Exhibition
Organised by the Gibraltar Model Soldier Society
Gustavo Bacarisa Gallery
Free Admission
Public Opening Times:
Mon 6th / 10.00am – 5.00pm, Tues 7th to Fri 10th / 10.00am – 7.00pm, Sat 11th / 10.00am – 2.00pm
Wednesday 8th December
The Queen of Instruments: The lute within old Master Paintings
Art Lecture by Adam Busiakiewicz
Organised by The Arts Society Gibraltar
The Gibraltar Garrison Library – 7:30pm
For further information please visit: www.theartssocietygibraltar.org
Friday 10th December
R.I.C.C. Research into Childhood Cancer Flag Day
Monday 13th December
International Exchange of Digital Images
Organised by the Gibraltar Photographic Society Wellington Front – 7.30pm onwards
Viewing of images from The Gibraltar Photographic Society, The Edinburgh Photographic Society (Scotland), The Waikato Photographic Society (New Zealand), The Exmouth Photo Group (England), and the Moussey Art Photo (France)
For further information please contact:
Wednesday 15th December
GBC Open Day – Radio Show
John Mackintosh Square – 9.00am to 6.00pm
For further info please contact Ian Daniels on 20079760
Wednesday 15th December
GBC Open Day – Live TV Show
For further info please contact Paula Latin on 20079760
Wednesday 15th December 2021 to Monday 31st January 2022
Affordable Art Exhibition
Organised by the Fine Arts Association
Fine Arts Gallery
Casemates Square
10.00am to 2.00pm & 3.00pm to 6.00pm Mon to Fri – Entrance Free
For further info please contact the Fine Arts Gallery on 20052126
Friday 17th December
Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group Flag Day
Saturday 18th December
Believe – A Christmas Story
(Children’s Christmas Musical with live band)
Organised by the Musicians Association of Gibraltar
Ince’s Hall Theatre – 5.00pm
Tickets priced at £7.00
Tickets on sale from www.buytickets.gi