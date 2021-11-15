Christmas Fair Attractions To Go Ahead

Written by YGTV Team on 15 November 2021 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, and after consultation with Public Health Gibraltar, have announced that the traditional fair attractions will once again be in Gibraltar throughout the Christmas Festive Season.

The attractions will be based at John Mackintosh Square from Friday 26th November to Sunday 9th January and will be open from 12pm to 7pm. All rides will be priced at £2.

Members of the public are asked to be mindful of the latest COVID-19 advice and to keep a reasonable distance from others.

For further information please contact the Events Department at the Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.