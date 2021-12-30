Rock On The Rock Club Singer Songwriter Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 30 December 2021 .

The Rock on the Rock Club Singer Songwriter competition celebrated its 12th annual event last Sunday 26th December.

A total of seven local artists showcased some of their best original songs to full house and a judging panel formed by a mix of musicians and association founders such as Jonathan Bugeja (The Layla Rose Band), Nick Richardson (The Undesirables) and Kayron Pozo (MAG). All participants were judged on lyrics, performance, delivery as well as on the interpretation of the chosen cover.

The results were as follows:

1st: Surianne & Louis Chipolina

2nd: Alexej Baglietto

3rd: Nikolai Celecia

Local singer songwriter Surianne and Louis Chipolina (Bass player from local Jazz fusion band Levanter Breeze) entered the songwriting competition to celebrate what had been for them a great summer of live music with weekly residency at the Cabana Beach Bar, Camp Bay.

Their entry competition songs were ‘You think I am Crazy’ and ‘Freedom' and their chosen cover was their own version with a twist of The Beatles’ ‘All my Loving'.

Surianne has been working closely with Louis Chipolina and Levanter Breeze for over two years and is now in the pre recording stages of her upcoming album that will feature her best work with the band, due to be released sometime in the New Year, 2022.

For further information and social links, please visit www.surianne.com

Photos: Winners pic below by Kayron Pozo. The other photos are of: Louis Chipolina, Surianne Dalmedo, and Allan Alman (Founder of the competition and Rock on the Rock Club) and with one of the judges (Jonathan Bugeja).