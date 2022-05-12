Fair To Go Ahead This August At Rooke Site

Written by YGTV Team on 12 May 2022 .

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) says it’s pleased to announce that arrangements are well under way for the annual Gibraltar Fair which will take place at the Admiral Rooke Site, Queensway, from Saturday 20th to Sunday 28th August.

The events are being organised by the SDGG and works on the site will commence shortly. Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) is assisting the SDGG to ensure the smooth running of all events.



Further information is available from the SDGG on mobile number 56641000 or via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Alternatively, you may contact the GCS Events Department on telephone number 20067236 or via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .