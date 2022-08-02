Cultural Summer Programme 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 02 August 2022 .

The 2022 Summer Programme of events for young people has seen a great response with the cultural sessions well attended.

The initiative organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture was launched with an art movement workshop at the GEMA Gallery. Zoe Bishop enthused the group with interactive exercises themed around the summer exhibition at the Gallery. The participants enjoyed the hands-on experience creating their own paintings and drawings.



The second workshop from the Gallery was led by Gabriella Martinez who inspired the youngsters to create a collaborative maritime artwork, inspired by the surrounding summer themed works. The children had fun using a variety of materials like salt and chalk to create a large mosaic piece which can be seen at the gallery.



The Summer Book Club from the John Mackintosh Hall Library has taken a different focus this year with the young participants exploring new books, learning how the library works and listening to audio books from the new BorrowBox service being offered. It promises to be a fun community this summer with interesting titles being explored allowing young people to develop their literary awareness and skills.



The Street Art provided plenty of points for discussion in the Mural walk. Led by the Development Unit, the group which consisted of local tour guides explored different areas around town where they learnt more about the creations and what inspired the artists. The participants used the exercise as a fact-finding session for their own walking tours where tourists can learn more about our history, heritage and art.



Story telling will be going on tour throughout July and August, attracting a good group for its first session at the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery. The youngsters were treated to some fun publications and some interactive reading from the team of volunteers, whilst enjoying the art on offer at the National Gallery. The next sessions will be at Commonwealth Park and Campion Park.



For more information or to book your place please call the development team on 20041961 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





