Isabella Edge Signs Up For Mrs Gibraltar Classic

Written by YGTV Team on 05 August 2022 .

Isabella Theresa Edge is the latest candidate to sign up for Mrs Gibraltar Classic.

Name: Isabella Theresa Edge



Age: 71 years old



Star sign: Leo



Retired Stewardess



Married for 49 years



Mother of two children and Grandmother of four grandchildren



Her hobbies involve travelling the world as much as she can, especially on cruises. She loves reading books & most of all family quality time. She is also writing a book and it will be called ‘The diversity of a Gibraltarian woman’ She thinks doing this would “enhance and inspire” the women of Gibraltar.



Her idea of a perfect day would be: preparing herself to go out with family and friends, getting her makeup and hair ready, getting dressed and feeling good to enjoy an amazing day at her favourite place or restaurant.