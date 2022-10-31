Cultural Exchange in Tangier – Call for Artists

Written by YGTV Team on 31 October 2022 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced that the second phase of a cultural art exchange between Gibraltar and Tangier will be organised in February 2023 in Tangier.

The project will be led by Mark Montovio from the JM Memorial Foundation, and the GCS Cultural Development Unit. The first phase of the project was held in Gibraltar in January 2020, pre COVID- 19. Moroccan artists and musicians exhibited their artworks and visited various educational establishments and the Gibraltar Youth Service to run various workshops.



As part of the second phase of the project, organisers will be hosting a talk on Gibraltar’s culture, launching a collaborative music single which came about in the first part of the exchange, and promoting our culture through an art exhibition at the Gallery Kent in Tangier, as a celebration of our cross-cultural links.



The organisers are issuing a call out for local artists who would like to be part of the art exhibition. Participation is open to painters, they will need to submit a statement detailing recent projects and a portfolio with samples of works with a brief description of the artist’s interest in the project. Those wishing to apply can do so via email at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with a closing date for applications on Friday 18th November 2022.



For further information, please contact GCS Development Unit on 20049161 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





