GSLP Children’s Christmas Party

Written by YGTV Team on 07 December 2022 .

The GSLP say it is delighted to announce the return of its Children’s Christmas party after the enforced Covid break.

A statement from the organisers continued: “The GSLP will ensure that the party has all adaptions and facilities required to make this event accessible to all neurodiverse individuals, individuals with disabilities and their families, alongside all other families, to ensure an integrated and inclusive celebration is had by all.



“It is of the utmost importance to make all provisions in our community inclusive of diverse needs and the GSLP wish to continue to prioritise accessibility in all its events and initiatives.



“The facilities that will be made available are a quiet and safe space, visual aids, nut free zone, varied foods for all dietary needs and other accessibility adaptations also.



“Please email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to outline any further accommodations that can be made e.g., no flash photography, timed slots, lowered music and adapted gifts.”



The party will take place in Central Hall on Sunday 18 December 2022 at 13:00. Tickets are priced at £6 per child and include food, drink and a gift.



To purchase a ticket please contact Elsie on 54030256.



