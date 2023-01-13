Tangier Cultural Exchange

Written by YGTV Team on 13 January 2023 .

A cultural exchange between Gibraltar and Tangier is being organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, (GCS) on behalf of the Ministry of Culture. The project is being led by the JM Memorial Foundation and GCS. This is the second phase of the project that started in 2020, and that was postponed at the last minute due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic very shortly before.

The exchange will feature several initiatives and will include an art exhibition at Gallery Kent in Tangier promoting Gibraltarian artwork and produced by a selection of artists. The launch of this show will take place on the 2nd of February and will run for nearly three weeks. The artists taking part include Chris-Anne Alcantara, Paul Cosquieri, Shane Dalmedo, Ermelinda Duarte, Jane Langdon, Mark Montovio, Bathsheba Peralta, Gino Sanguinetti and Willa Vasquez. The exhibition will be officially opened by the Minister for Culture, Prof John Cortes.



Other events as part of the exchange will include a lecture on Gibraltar’s National Art Gallery and artists on show at the City Hall. Events will also include the launch of a song produced through a collaboration between Gibraltarian and Moroccan musicians involving Adrian Pisarello and Liam Byrne, and a performance by members of the Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe and Drums Band.



The Minister for Culture, Prof John Cortes said: “This cultural exchange is part of the Government’s commitment in promoting our Art and Culture beyond our shores.



“I am delighted that Gibraltar Cultural Services, as part of its cultural development drive, have managed, together with the JM Memorial Foundation, to secure the participation of artists and musicians in Tangier and Gibraltar for the occasion. This exchange, which sadly could not go ahead in 2020, will be of tremendous benefit to both artistic communities and will be the gateway for future cultural exchanges with other small nations and neighbouring towns.”



For further information please contact GCS Development Unit on 20040843 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



