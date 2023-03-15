Last Chance For Submissions For Local Writing Pamphlet

Written by YGTV Team on 15 March 2023 .

Patuka Press has made its final call for local writers to send submissions for its first publication.

The press says that, since the last announcement, more submissions have been received but there is still a chance for local writers to send in pieces.



The deadline is the 31st of March.



The collective’s first pamphlet will bring together - under the title ‘Shit Jobs’ - short prose pieces focusing on negative or humdrum experiences at work.



Submissions must be no longer than 1,000 words. They can be in English, Spanish or Llanito.



Fiction and non-fiction submissions will be accepted. They must be submitted in the form of pdf. or Word documents and emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Submissions from writers from Gibraltar, or with sufficiently strong links to Gibraltar, will be accepted.



The editorial team for this journal includes writers Gabriel Moreno, M. G. Sanchez, Jonathan Teuma and Giordano Durante.



The pamphlet will be released in May.



Photo by Luis Villasmil on Unsplash