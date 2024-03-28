Michael McIntyre is heading to Gibraltar with his brand new show MAGNIFICENT!

Written by YGTV Team on 28 March 2024 .

Saturday 21st September 2024 at the Europa Sports Arena

Much has happened in the five years since his last tour and Michael will be making mirth from the madness of it all!

Michael is the host of two of the BBC's most successful entertainment shows, the BAFTA-winning Michael McIntyre's Big Show and The Wheel, which he devised and also hosts for NBC in America. Michael McIntyre’s spot-on observational comedy and trademark mastery of turning everyday situations into masterclasses of human exasperation have struck a chord with millions of fans.

To date, Michael's stand-up tours have sold over four million tickets, including a record-breaking twenty-eight sold out shows at London’s The O2. His return to stand-up is not to be missed.

Tickets from £45 go on sale Tuesday 2nd April at 11am on www.buytickets.gi

Promoters GibMedia said: “We are delighted to add Michael McIntyre to our list of comedians coming to Gibraltar. It has been 4 years of work to try to make this happen. It shows that Gibraltar has become a go to place for huge comedy stars to bring their tours and we cannot wait !”