Former Westside Head Girl in UK Touring Theatre Production

Written by YGTV Team on 22 April 2024 .

A former student at Westside School is currently in the middle of a UK tour as part of an interactive and multi-sensory theatre production. Marta Miranda - who was the school’s Head Girl in her final year - is performing as an actor-musician in “The Bar At The Edge Of Time”, a gig theatre style production aimed at adults with profound and multiple learning difficulties, staged by Frozen Light Theatre. With Marta performing across various disciplines, as well as being the company’s drummer (and making cocktails for audience members as part of the interactive experience!), the tour has already taken the company to many venues across the United Kingdom, with final performances in Inverness in June.

Born in London before spending her childhood years in Spain, Marta’s father works as an anaesthetist for the GHA, and she attended school locally, including also studying A-Level Drama at Bayside. She was also a member of Bayside & Westside Drama Group, and a student at GAMPA. Marta went on to complete a BA(Hons) Actor-Musician course at Guildford School of Acting before working as a performer in Crete, Lapland and Lanzarote. Marta then formed part of the pantomime of “Sleeping Beauty” at the Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch, named Best Panto in 2022, and performed in the new play “Robin Hood: The Legend, Re-Written” at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. As a fully bilingual performer who can play a wide array of instruments, her career has been going from strength to strength in a very competitive industry.

“This journey began back in Westside School,” states Marta, “and I must say it is thanks to the constant support, motivation and inspiration I received from my Drama and Music teachers in both Westside and Bayside. I feel very grateful for being raised in Gibraltar where theatre is a big part of the community”.

More information on Frozen Light Theatre can be found at www.frozenlighttheatre.com