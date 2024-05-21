Gibraltar Port Authority and Gibdock Join Forces to Complete Training Certificate for Port Facility Security Officer

Written by YGTV Team on 21 May 2024 .

Port Officers from the Gibraltar Port Authority and colleagues from Gibdock recently completed a training programme for Port Facility Security Officer (PFSO) to progress personal and professional development training commitments.

The three-day course was delivered by Scott Breckenridge, Associate Lecturer in Strategic Studies and Projects Officer for the Centre for Seapower and Strategy at the University of Plymouth. It is designed for any security officer with overall responsibility for port security under the UK’s Department for Transport guidelines.

The training programme consisted of several workshops and a presentation from each participant, followed by an exam. It focused on the responsibilities of the PFSO in accordance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code, port facility security plans, coordination of search plans and security operations, development, maintenance and review of port facility access controls, and the conduct of port security assessments and threat analyses.

CEO and Captain of the Port, John Ghio, wishes to thank Mr Breckenridge for returning to Gibraltar once again to deliver this important training programme.