Greta Scacchi to feature at Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival

Written by YGTV Team on 02 September 2024 .

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has confirmed that Hollywood, European, English and Australian movie star Greta Scacchi will feature in this year’s Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival.

Best known for Heat and Dust, White Mischief, Presumed Innocent and The Player, she has appeared in more than 50 movies in a 40-year career and has also done many acclaimed theatre productions around the world.

Fluent in Italian (she is half Italian) and French Greta has made many films in those countries for their most acclaimed directors. Most recently seen on stage in Bette and Joan, about the rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, and opposite Kenneth Branagh in The Entertainer (where she stole the show) she has also been in an increasing number of television shows, from the BBC's War and Peace to Bodies.

She currently co-stars with Australian national treasure, Bryan Brown, in the popular mystery series Darby and Joan - she has just completed filming the second series in Queensland and a third is in the planning stages.

Greta Scacchi will be interviewed by film journalist and regular book festival host, Peter Guttridge, about her career as an actress working with and opposite many international film stars and acclaimed directors.

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “This event promises to be an exciting addition to the Literary Festival, providing insights into a lifetime career as a global star of the screen and stage.”