Liberals Select Joseph Garcia, Steven Linares And Vijay Daryanani For GSLP/Liberal Line-up

Written by YGTV Team on 25 September 2019 .

Yesterday evening the Executive Committee of the Liberal Party selected Joseph Garcia, Steven Linares And Vijay Daryanani to enter for the up coming general election.

A statement from the Liberal party follows below:

The Executive Committee of the Liberal Party met yesterday evening in order to select three candidates for the coming general election.

The following three candidates were selected:



The Hon Dr Joseph Garcia

Joseph Garcia is the Leader of the Liberal Party. He has served as a Member of Parliament for twenty years including as Deputy Chief Minister for eight years.

The Hon Steven Linares

Steven Linares has served as a Member of Parliament for nineteen years, including the past eight as a Government Minister.

Mr Vijay Daryanani

Vijay Daryanani is a businessman. He joined the Executive Committee of the Liberal Party in 1994. He was a founder member of GFSB in 1996. In 2000 he became the first member of the Indian community in Gibraltar to stand for election with the GSLP/Liberals. Mr Daryanani has served as Chairman of the Business Licensing Authority for 7 years. He has been a Member of the Mental Health Tribunal for 3 years and a Member of Nursing Board for 1 year.