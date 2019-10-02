GSD Promises “Fairness and Opportunity” Through “Contracts, Jobs and Training”

Written by YGTV Team on 02 October 2019 .

- GSD proposes a new Technical College of Skills and Technology

- A 'strong programme' for workers that “protects and enhances rights”

- Commits to establishing a ‘Fair Living Wage’ and a ‘Fair Living Income’

By Adriana Lopez

The GSD has announced it will introduce “fairness and opportunity” and “dramatically deal with the big hole there is on skills training” in Gibraltar if elected. This will be done by constructing a new Technical College of Skills and Technology, although the site is as yet undecided.

This comes after the GSD announced it will be making a series of pledges ahead of the manifesto which is set to be published on Friday or early next week.

According to GSD leader Keith Azopardi, the pledge focuses on constructing “a centre for excellence” to “bring back real training for our youngsters” through a vocational pathway. He added that the party has spent years calling for better education in skills like ‘construction and carpentry’ and the need of more Gibraltarian electricians and plumbers.

The GSD has also promised the ‘fair awarding and supervision of public contracts’. The party added they will make sure contracts are awarded and supervised “properly so there is no waste of your money”. They also announced that people will need to declare conflicts of interest and action will be taken if there has been “fraud or corruption or misuse of public funds”.

Lastly, the GSD has promised to establish a ‘Fair Living Wage’ and a ‘Fair Living Income’. Danny Feetham added that “a lot of the issues that have arisen in agency workers in the last years have been through government owned companies” and “we have to make sure people earn a decent living and end zero hours contracts”.

When asked by the press, Keith Azopardi did not confirm how much money this would be and said it would be decided by an “external assessment body”. He added that the GSD would engage with the Unions for advice.