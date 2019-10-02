GGCA Seeks Clarification From Together Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 02 October 2019 .

The GGCA committee says it is “very concerned” about comments made last night by Sian Jones from Together Gibraltar in relation to the public service and is seeking clarification from Together Gibraltar.

A spokesperson said: “In particular we refer to the comment stating that ‘a range of 59 million and 117 million that corruption costs the economy and much of that is in the public service’. Is this suggesting that civil and public servants are somehow involved in corrupt practices? If so, on what basis is Ms Jones making such an allegation?



“In relation to the allegation of ‘corruption, inefficiency and maladministration’ it is unclear whether Together Gibraltar is aiming such comments at the civil and public service. If so, the GGCA once again calls on Together Gibraltar to reveal the basis on which such comments have been made, especially since to date, the only organization that has carried out any sort of review within civil service departments (whether on public efficiency or resources) is the GGCA.”