GSD Say Pensions And Community Care Are Safe

Written by YGTV Team on 14 October 2019 .

The GSD have said no pensions or community care payments will be in "danger" if the GSD wins the next elections.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The idea that under a GSD Government the payment of pensions or community care to our pensioners is in danger is nonsense.

Over the last few days the GSD has received information that persons are being misinformed as to the safety of their pensions or community care in a bid to get them to vote for the GSLP/Liberals at this election. We are not saying that this is being sanctioned officially by the GSLP/Liberals but clearly there is an attempt to influence how certain people vote by party sympathisers. Indeed the GSLP friendly newspaper the New People has just carried an article asking whether the GSD would scrap community care. The timing and innuendo are clear.

GSD Leader Keith Azopardi said: “No pensions or community care payments are in danger if the GSD wins the next elections. When the GSD was in opposition before winning the 1996 election such politically motivated and false rumours were also spread at the time. They were false then and are false now. Pensioners can rest assured that their pensions and community care payments will be unaffected if the GSD wins the next election.“