Government Announce New Ministerial Portfolios

Earlier today the Government announced their new Ministerial Portfolios.

 

 

Chief Minister: Fabian Picardo 

 

• The Economy 

• Public Finance and the Treasury 

• International representation of Gibraltar and its people 

• International Treaties 

• The child-friendly city 

• Families, children and social development 

• Personal status including immigration, residence & adoption 

• Taxation including Coordination of International Exchange of Information 

• Elections 

• Industrial Relations 

• The Civil Service and the public sector as a whole, including state-owned enterprises 

• Customs 

• Matters related to Armed Forces Veterans and relationship with the MOD 

• Chairman, inter-ministerial committee on the prevention of drugs misuse, including substance abuse and rehabilitation 

• Chairman, Borders and Coastguard Agency 

• Chairman, Gibraltar Development Corporation 

• Chairman, Gibtelecom 

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid, overall responsibility and supervision of Government departments and public administration. 

 

 

Deputy Chief Minister: Joseph Garcia 

 

• Working in close partnership with the Chief Minister in his exercise of overall responsibility for and supervision of Government departments 

• External action, coordination of the external action of the Government of Gibraltar in particular: 

- the European Union - the United Nations - relations with the Commonwealth - international political lobbying - promotion of the right to self-determination 

• “Brexit” work related to the United Kingdom’s planned departure from the European Union 

• Work on any Future Partnership negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union 

• Responsibility for Gibraltar representative offices abroad 

• Political, democratic and civic reform 

• Transparency, Open Government and Information 

• Lands and Government projects 

• Civil Aviation 

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid. 

 

 

Minister for the Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change: John Cortes 

 

• Green Gibraltar 

• The Environment 

• Climate change, conservation and sustainability 

• Upper Rock 

• Marine resources 

• Maintenance, administration and operation of tourist sites and beaches 

• Pollution prevention and control 

• Public health 

• Environmental health 

• Urban Renewal 

• Refuse collection and disposal 

• Heritage 

• Culture 

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid. 

 

 

Minister for Digital and Financial Services: Albert Isola 

 

• Financial Services 

• Gaming 

• Broadcasting and Digital Services 

• IT, e-Government and e-commerce 

• Cyber-Security 

• Data protection 

• Town Planning 

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid. 

 

 

Minister for Economic Development, Enterprise, Telecommunications & the Gibraltar Savings Bank: Joe Bossano 

 

• Economic development & inward investment 

• Post-Brexit economic plan 

• International Trade 

• Telecommunications 

• Enterprise 

• Public Sector Efficiency 

• Procurement 

• Training, apprenticeships and skills 

• The Gibraltar Savings Bank 

• Gibraltar National Mint 

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid. 

 

 

Minister for Education, Employment, Utilities and the Port: Gilbert Licudi 

 

• Education 

• The University of Gibraltar 

• Employment 

• Social Security 

• Industrial Tribunal 

• Health and Safety 

• Public Utilities 

• The Port 

• Maritime services including ship and yacht registration 

• Commercial Aviation including responsibility for Gibraltar Air Terminal Ltd 

• New commercial aviation projects 

• Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Services 

• Airport Fire and Rescue Services 

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid. 

 

 

Minister for Housing, Youth and Sport: Steven Linares 

 

• Housing 

• Housing Works Agency 

• Development of affordable, co-ownership estates 

• Technical Services Department 

• Infrastructure 

• Sport 

• Leisure 

• Youth 

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid. 

 

 

Minister for Health and Care: Paul Balban 

 

• Gibraltar Health Authority 

• Promotion of healthy lifestyles 

• Elderly residential services 

• The Care Agency (including disability services) 

• The control of drugs misuse including substance abuse, rehabilitation and responsibility for Bruce’s Farm (including the regulation of the medicinal use of cannabis) 

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid. 

 

 

Minister for Justice, Multiculturalism, Equality and Community Affairs: Samantha Sacramento 

 

• Equality and minorities 

• Disabilities 

• Civic Rights 

• Citizen’s Advice 

• Ombudsman 

• Civil Contingencies 

• Justice including: 

• The Anti-Corruption Authority 

• The Legal System 

• Probation Service 

• Tribunals 

• Community services scheme 

• Access to justice/legal aid and assistance 

• Law drafting 

• Policing 

• Her Majesty’s Prison Service of Gibraltar 

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid. 

 

 

Minister for Business, Tourism and Transport: Vijay Daryanani 

 

• Small and family businesses 

• Business and commercial affairs 

• Tourism 

• Entry points into Gibraltar 

• Transport including: 

- Public service vehicles - Public transport - Traffic - Parking - Roads - Licensing & Vehicles 

• Implementation of Sustainable Traffic and Transport Plan (STTP) 

• Postal services 

• Office of Fair Trading 

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.

 

