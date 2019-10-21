Government Announce New Ministerial Portfolios
Earlier today the Government announced their new Ministerial Portfolios.
Chief Minister: Fabian Picardo
• The Economy
• Public Finance and the Treasury
• International representation of Gibraltar and its people
• International Treaties
• The child-friendly city
• Families, children and social development
• Personal status including immigration, residence & adoption
• Taxation including Coordination of International Exchange of Information
• Elections
• Industrial Relations
• The Civil Service and the public sector as a whole, including state-owned enterprises
• Customs
• Matters related to Armed Forces Veterans and relationship with the MOD
• Chairman, inter-ministerial committee on the prevention of drugs misuse, including substance abuse and rehabilitation
• Chairman, Borders and Coastguard Agency
• Chairman, Gibraltar Development Corporation
• Chairman, Gibtelecom
• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid, overall responsibility and supervision of Government departments and public administration.
Deputy Chief Minister: Joseph Garcia
• Working in close partnership with the Chief Minister in his exercise of overall responsibility for and supervision of Government departments
• External action, coordination of the external action of the Government of Gibraltar in particular:
- the European Union - the United Nations - relations with the Commonwealth - international political lobbying - promotion of the right to self-determination
• “Brexit” work related to the United Kingdom’s planned departure from the European Union
• Work on any Future Partnership negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union
• Responsibility for Gibraltar representative offices abroad
• Political, democratic and civic reform
• Transparency, Open Government and Information
• Lands and Government projects
• Civil Aviation
• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.
Minister for the Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change: John Cortes
• Green Gibraltar
• The Environment
• Climate change, conservation and sustainability
• Upper Rock
• Marine resources
• Maintenance, administration and operation of tourist sites and beaches
• Pollution prevention and control
• Public health
• Environmental health
• Urban Renewal
• Refuse collection and disposal
• Heritage
• Culture
• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.
Minister for Digital and Financial Services: Albert Isola
• Financial Services
• Gaming
• Broadcasting and Digital Services
• IT, e-Government and e-commerce
• Cyber-Security
• Data protection
• Town Planning
• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.
Minister for Economic Development, Enterprise, Telecommunications & the Gibraltar Savings Bank: Joe Bossano
• Economic development & inward investment
• Post-Brexit economic plan
• International Trade
• Telecommunications
• Enterprise
• Public Sector Efficiency
• Procurement
• Training, apprenticeships and skills
• The Gibraltar Savings Bank
• Gibraltar National Mint
• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.
Minister for Education, Employment, Utilities and the Port: Gilbert Licudi
• Education
• The University of Gibraltar
• Employment
• Social Security
• Industrial Tribunal
• Health and Safety
• Public Utilities
• The Port
• Maritime services including ship and yacht registration
• Commercial Aviation including responsibility for Gibraltar Air Terminal Ltd
• New commercial aviation projects
• Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Services
• Airport Fire and Rescue Services
• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.
Minister for Housing, Youth and Sport: Steven Linares
• Housing
• Housing Works Agency
• Development of affordable, co-ownership estates
• Technical Services Department
• Infrastructure
• Sport
• Leisure
• Youth
• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.
Minister for Health and Care: Paul Balban
• Gibraltar Health Authority
• Promotion of healthy lifestyles
• Elderly residential services
• The Care Agency (including disability services)
• The control of drugs misuse including substance abuse, rehabilitation and responsibility for Bruce’s Farm (including the regulation of the medicinal use of cannabis)
• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.
Minister for Justice, Multiculturalism, Equality and Community Affairs: Samantha Sacramento
• Equality and minorities
• Disabilities
• Civic Rights
• Citizen’s Advice
• Ombudsman
• Civil Contingencies
• Justice including:
• The Anti-Corruption Authority
• The Legal System
• Probation Service
• Tribunals
• Community services scheme
• Access to justice/legal aid and assistance
• Law drafting
• Policing
• Her Majesty’s Prison Service of Gibraltar
• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.
Minister for Business, Tourism and Transport: Vijay Daryanani
• Small and family businesses
• Business and commercial affairs
• Tourism
• Entry points into Gibraltar
• Transport including:
- Public service vehicles - Public transport - Traffic - Parking - Roads - Licensing & Vehicles
• Implementation of Sustainable Traffic and Transport Plan (STTP)
• Postal services
• Office of Fair Trading
• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.