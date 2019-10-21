Government Announce New Ministerial Portfolios

Written by YGTV Team on 21 October 2019 .

Earlier today the Government announced their new Ministerial Portfolios.

Chief Minister: Fabian Picardo

• The Economy

• Public Finance and the Treasury

• International representation of Gibraltar and its people

• International Treaties

• The child-friendly city

• Families, children and social development

• Personal status including immigration, residence & adoption

• Taxation including Coordination of International Exchange of Information

• Elections

• Industrial Relations

• The Civil Service and the public sector as a whole, including state-owned enterprises

• Customs

• Matters related to Armed Forces Veterans and relationship with the MOD

• Chairman, inter-ministerial committee on the prevention of drugs misuse, including substance abuse and rehabilitation

• Chairman, Borders and Coastguard Agency

• Chairman, Gibraltar Development Corporation

• Chairman, Gibtelecom

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid, overall responsibility and supervision of Government departments and public administration.

Deputy Chief Minister: Joseph Garcia

• Working in close partnership with the Chief Minister in his exercise of overall responsibility for and supervision of Government departments

• External action, coordination of the external action of the Government of Gibraltar in particular:

- the European Union - the United Nations - relations with the Commonwealth - international political lobbying - promotion of the right to self-determination

• “Brexit” work related to the United Kingdom’s planned departure from the European Union

• Work on any Future Partnership negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union

• Responsibility for Gibraltar representative offices abroad

• Political, democratic and civic reform

• Transparency, Open Government and Information

• Lands and Government projects

• Civil Aviation

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.

Minister for the Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change: John Cortes

• Green Gibraltar

• The Environment

• Climate change, conservation and sustainability

• Upper Rock

• Marine resources

• Maintenance, administration and operation of tourist sites and beaches

• Pollution prevention and control

• Public health

• Environmental health

• Urban Renewal

• Refuse collection and disposal

• Heritage

• Culture

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.

Minister for Digital and Financial Services: Albert Isola

• Financial Services

• Gaming

• Broadcasting and Digital Services

• IT, e-Government and e-commerce

• Cyber-Security

• Data protection

• Town Planning

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.

Minister for Economic Development, Enterprise, Telecommunications & the Gibraltar Savings Bank: Joe Bossano

• Economic development & inward investment

• Post-Brexit economic plan

• International Trade

• Telecommunications

• Enterprise

• Public Sector Efficiency

• Procurement

• Training, apprenticeships and skills

• The Gibraltar Savings Bank

• Gibraltar National Mint

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.

Minister for Education, Employment, Utilities and the Port: Gilbert Licudi

• Education

• The University of Gibraltar

• Employment

• Social Security

• Industrial Tribunal

• Health and Safety

• Public Utilities

• The Port

• Maritime services including ship and yacht registration

• Commercial Aviation including responsibility for Gibraltar Air Terminal Ltd

• New commercial aviation projects

• Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Services

• Airport Fire and Rescue Services

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.

Minister for Housing, Youth and Sport: Steven Linares

• Housing

• Housing Works Agency

• Development of affordable, co-ownership estates

• Technical Services Department

• Infrastructure

• Sport

• Leisure

• Youth

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.

Minister for Health and Care: Paul Balban

• Gibraltar Health Authority

• Promotion of healthy lifestyles

• Elderly residential services

• The Care Agency (including disability services)

• The control of drugs misuse including substance abuse, rehabilitation and responsibility for Bruce’s Farm (including the regulation of the medicinal use of cannabis)

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.

Minister for Justice, Multiculturalism, Equality and Community Affairs: Samantha Sacramento

• Equality and minorities

• Disabilities

• Civic Rights

• Citizen’s Advice

• Ombudsman

• Civil Contingencies

• Justice including:

• The Anti-Corruption Authority

• The Legal System

• Probation Service

• Tribunals

• Community services scheme

• Access to justice/legal aid and assistance

• Law drafting

• Policing

• Her Majesty’s Prison Service of Gibraltar

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.

Minister for Business, Tourism and Transport: Vijay Daryanani

• Small and family businesses

• Business and commercial affairs

• Tourism

• Entry points into Gibraltar

• Transport including:

- Public service vehicles - Public transport - Traffic - Parking - Roads - Licensing & Vehicles

• Implementation of Sustainable Traffic and Transport Plan (STTP)

• Postal services

• Office of Fair Trading

• The administration of Government departments charged with the aforesaid.