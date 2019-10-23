Gibraltar NASUWT: Consultation Needed On Proposed Reforms

Written by YGTV Team on 23 October 2019 .

The teachers’ union, Gibraltar NASUWT, says it is “surprised and indeed concerned” to have learnt of reforms announced by The Chief Secretary, Darren Grech, in the media on Tuesday.

A statement concluded: “The proposed reforms will have an impact on our members and therefore as a union we agree with the GGCA and Unite, that prior to any reforms being introduced, there should be consultation and frank discussions on what the Chief Secretary is proposing.”

The Government, via the Chief Secretary, yesterday said that consultation with unions would take place as stated in the initial press release.