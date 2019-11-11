CM: We Will Fight Vox’s Lies About Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 11 November 2019 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has said that he stands ready to fight against Vox’s attempt to spread lies about Gibraltar. He adds that Gibraltar will also fight against any attempt to incite hatred against Gibraltarians “in every relevant forum and tribunal.”

Mr Picardo made these remarks in reaction to Spain’s election results which saw the far right party make significant gains to become the third political force in the country.

The Chief Minister said: "The fact that the PSOE is the largest party to emerge from the Spanish election this weekend will be welcomed by many in Gibraltar. I have written to the leader of the Socialist party, Pedro Sanchez, to congratulate him on his victory. The rise of Vox, a party that has made false and disparaging remarks about Gibraltar, will nonetheless also be a concern to many. As we celebrate 100 years since the end of the first World War, 75 years next year since Victory in Europe and 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall we have to be conscious of the rise, once again, of the far right in Europe. We must combat the populist narrative of parties like Vox with something as damning and dangerous to it as the truth. Let no one have any doubt that we will do that, fighting their attempt to spread lies about us and to incite hatred against us, in every relevant forum and tribunal."