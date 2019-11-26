GSD Meet Mosaic Partnership

Written by YGTV Team on 26 November 2019 .

As part of its continuing outreach programme, GSD MPs Roy Clinton and Damon Bossino met this morning with Mr Mo Aswat, director of The Mosaic Partnership. The Mosaic Partnership has been tasked by the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses to work on a Business Improvement District initiative for Gibraltar.

The meeting was hosted by the GFSB, following an initial meeting which was held at the GSD’s request after the election.

“We took advantage of Mr Aswat’s visit to Gibraltar and met him this morning. It was a very informative meeting and we wish to continue to be briefed on how the BID proposal develops. There is clearly a very important policy and legislative component to this which is where the politicians come in,” said Damon Bossino.

“Understanding the issues that face the business community is important to us. This is why, within weeks after the election was held, we asked to meet the GFSB, Chamber of Commerce and other interested parties. This initiative also forms part of our wider outreach programme which we are keen to see develop into the future.” said Roy Clinton.

Damon Bossino and Roy Clinton hold the shadow portfolios for tourism and small businesses respectively.