GSD To Propose Motion On Public Services Ombudsman’s 2018 Report

Written by YGTV Team on 27 November 2019 .

The GSD has given notice that it is to propose a motion to debate the Public Services Ombudsman’s report for 2018 at the next meeting of Parliament. This follows public comments by the Ombudsman that some of his recommendations are not being acted upon.

The GSD shadow Minster for Public Finance, Roy Clinton said:

“The Public Services Ombudsman has an important role to play in addressing complaints about the delivery of our public services and it is important that he is seen to have the support of both Government and Parliament in undertaking his role. Public Finance is not just concerned with the spending of money but also the achievement of outcomes and quality of services that are to be delivered.

“The public needs to see that they have the ability to have valid complaints about the delivery of public services addressed fairly and any shortcomings rectified quickly. Twenty years after the establishment of the Office it is important to review his powers to see what improvements can be made to the system. In that context if the Ombudsman feels his recommendations are not being acted upon then Parliament needs to take this up as a matter of some seriousness and consider how improvements could be made.

“We have also noted that the Ombudsman would like to have his powers expanded to include “Own Motion Investigations” in the absence of a formal public complaint, and we will be proposing a resolution to that effect to amend the legislation.”