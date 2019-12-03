Gibraltar Parliamentarians Attend Westminster Seminar

Written by YGTV Team on 03 December 2019 .

Two members of the Gibraltar Parliament, Vijay Dayarnani who is Minister for Business, Tourism and Transport and Marlene Hassan Nahon, together with the Clerk to the Parliament Paul Martinez, have recently returned from attending the 68th Westminster Seminar that was held in London from 25 – 29 November.

Delegates from all regions of the Commonwealth came together to take part in the weeklong knowledge sharing programme, exploring various aspects of parliamentary democracy, including the role of a parliamentarian in the Commonwealth.

The Seminar also touched on current events in the UK looking at how these have impacted on the work of parliamentarians, and included a visit to the historic Guildhall for a day focused on local governance structures.

Mr Dayarnani said: “I have been delighted to form part of the Gibraltar Delegation that attended the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association 68th Westminster Seminar. It was a good opportunity to network and share ideas with other Parliamentarians and clerks of the Commonwealth. We are an integral part of the CPA family and I am very happy to have been part of promoting Gibraltar further.”

Ms Hassan Nahon commented: “Last week’s seminar in Westminster on ‘Effective Parliaments’ was a very worthwhile experience for me as an MP. We got the chance to exchange ideas with leading parliamentarians from across the Commonwealth as well as with experts in the fields of communications, media and policy making in the UK. Anything that enhances MPs skills and abilities to be more effective in our jobs as parliamentarians is a worthy exercise and I believe we have gained many skills which will prove fruitful in Parliament, as well as the valuable connections we have made across the commonwealth at this vital moment in our history, where we need to be looking at these countries for future relations.”