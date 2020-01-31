Bossino Won’t Contest GSD Leadership

Written by YGTV Team on 31 January 2020 .

Damon Bossino confirmed yesterday evening that he would not be contesting the GSD’s leadership election. This means that the current leader, Keith Azopardi, is the sole unchallenged candidate.

Mr Bossino said:

“Following the recent announcement regarding the GSD’s leadership election, and given the considerable speculation that exists in this respect, I wish to formally announce I have decided not to offer myself for the leadership of the party in that election.

“In arriving at that decision, I have been guided by the paramount need to ensure the Party’s consolidation and progress in the run up to the next general election. This is a common aim of all party members and supporters which I do not believe will be well served by what may be a divisive and undermining process, irrespective of who wins.

“Whilst I appreciate that my decision will disappoint some of those people who support me in this respect, I believe it will also be accepted as the best course of action at this time for the party.

“The closing deadline for nominations coincides with the day that Gibraltar leaves the EU tomorrow. At such a critical juncture in our history, our priority as a party must be to provide engaged, constructive and probing opposition. This important work may be rendered less effective by the distraction of a leadership election at this time.

“There is much to be done over the next few years. For the GSD this must include regaining the electorate’s belief and confidence in us as Gibraltar’s next Government. Accordingly, upon that basis, I have thought it best to focus my energy in continuing to work within a united GSD team and to continue to support its leader Keith Azopardi towards achieving this outcome.”