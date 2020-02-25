Committees Established Under MoUs To Meet In Algeciras

25 February 2020

The Withdrawal Agreement for the departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union included a Protocol on Gibraltar. This, and four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), provided the framework which has led to the orderly departure of Gibraltar from the European Union and to the extension to Gibraltar of the transitional period.

Three committees established by the Protocol and the MoUs will meet this week in Algeciras. These meetings will be for technical discussions between officials.

The Committee on Citizens’ Rights and the Committee on Police and Customs Cooperation will meet tomorrow Wednesday 26 February.

The Technical Commission on the Environment will meet on Thursday 27 February.

Gibraltar will be represented by relevant officials on the Committees depending on the subject matter of the discussion. The Gibraltar delegations will be led by the Attorney General, Michael Llamas QC.

Each of the committees will deal with matters which relate to their specific area of activity as previously agreed in the respective MoUs.

It will be recalled that the MoUs and the committees established under them will largely cease to exist on 31 December 2020, when the transitional period comes to an end.