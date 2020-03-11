Joint Ministerial Council To Meet In London

Written by YGTV Team on 11 March 2020 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia will both travel to London today where they have a full programme of meetings with UK Government Ministers and officials, including a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council.

They will be accompanied by the Attorney General Michael Llamas and the Financial Secretary Albert Mena.

In their absence until Friday, the Acting Chief Minister will be the Minister for the Environment Prof John Cortes.