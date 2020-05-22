Gibraltar And UK Discuss Quarantine Proposals

Written by YGTV Team on 22 May 2020 .

The United Kingdom Government has announced this afternoon the implementation of a 14-day quarantine regime for all air arrivals, with very limited exemptions.

The quarantine measure applies to all UK citizens, regardless of their point of origin, and therefore as presently applied will include air arrivals from Gibraltar.

There is an exemption for passengers travelling into the UK for medical treatment and for an accompanying escort. Those who travel to the UK for work on a weekly basis are also excluded.

The Chief Minister spoke to the Minister for the European Neighbourhood Wendy Morton MP this afternoon, in advance of the announcement, and has made specific proposals for the possible exemption of Gibraltar and these will now be discussed further.

The UK plans to apply the measure starting on 8 June.